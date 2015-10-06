BRIEF-VHQ Media Holdings to pay cash dividends of T$ 2.0 per share for 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 2.0 per share to shareholders for 2016
Oct 6 Custom Solutions SA :
* Buys 40 pct stake in Incentive Office, operating under the commercial name Highten Source text: bit.ly/1MX3jzJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* WARRANTPROGRAM - COLUMBUS A/S ISSUES NEW SHARES AS A CONSEQUENCE OF THE EXERCISE OF WARRANTS