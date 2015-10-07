Oct 7 Mobimo Holding AG :

* Plans to acquire a majority interest in Dual Real Estate Investment SA

* Signs a purchase agreement with major shareholder under which it will acquire some 73 pct of shares in Dual Real Estate Investment SA

* Purchase price will be slightly around 65 million Swiss francs ($67.27 million)

* Acquisition is being financed from cash holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9663 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)