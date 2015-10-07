UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 7 Mq Holding Ab
* Q4 operating profit was SEK 47 million (35)
* Board proposes a dividend of SEK 1.75 (1.36) per share
* Q4 gross margin was 53.3 percent (54.9)
* Q4 sales in comparable stores/online sales rose 11.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.