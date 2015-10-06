Oct 6 Koninklijke Philips NV :

* To expand its health care consulting services in the US with the acquisition of Blue Jay Consulting

* Financial details of transaction will not be disclosed

* Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2015

* Orlando, FL based Blue Jay Consulting will become part of Philips' Healthcare Informatics, Solutions and Services business

Source: philips.to/1KXlk0l Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)