BRIEF-Sofina FY net income group share falls to 267.5 million euros
* Reported on Thursday FY net income group share 267.5 million euros ($285.58 million) versus 307.2 milllion euros year ago
Oct 6 Euronext:
* Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC to be delisted from Marche Libre in Paris on Oct. 7 (after close trading session) following transfer to Alternext Paris Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chung Chi Shing has been re-designated from non-executive director to executive director of company Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ogvoyw] Further company coverage: