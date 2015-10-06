BRIEF-Sofina FY net income group share falls to 267.5 million euros
* Reported on Thursday FY net income group share 267.5 million euros ($285.58 million) versus 307.2 milllion euros year ago
Oct 6 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :
* Plans to increase its authorized capital by issuing no more than 28.8 million ordinary shares at minimal issue price of 0.35 euro ($0.3918) a share
* Since planned newly issued shares will be offered publicly is to withdraw pre-emptive right of its shareholders to acquire newly issued shares Source text - bit.ly/1Pg4won
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
* Chung Chi Shing has been re-designated from non-executive director to executive director of company