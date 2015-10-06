BRIEF-Sofina FY net income group share falls to 267.5 million euros
* Reported on Thursday FY net income group share 267.5 million euros ($285.58 million) versus 307.2 milllion euros year ago
Oct 6 Castellum AB :
* Says subsidiary, Harry Sjögren AB, acquires the property Bolsheden 1:4 adjacent to the traffic route to Särö in Kungsbacka, totalling about 17,800 square meters (sq.m.)
* The investment amounted to 154 million Swedish crowns ($18.51 million) and change of possession took place Oct. 5, 2015
* In Hisingsbacka, Gothenburg, Eklandia Fastighets AB has started an extension of 1,650 sq.m. fully let warehouse premises on a property of 4,090 sq.m.
* The investment is calculated to 26 million crowns, of which 1 million crowns refers to own land, and to be completed in June 2016
($1 = 8.3189 Swedish crowns)
* Chung Chi Shing has been re-designated from non-executive director to executive director of company Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ogvoyw] Further company coverage: