BRIEF-Sofina FY net income group share falls to 267.5 million euros
* Reported on Thursday FY net income group share 267.5 million euros ($285.58 million) versus 307.2 milllion euros year ago
Oct 6 Newcap Holding A/S :
* Subsidiary Monyx Financial Group AB has signed an agreement for the purchase of 58 pct stake in the Swedish company Norr Finance & Fösäkring AB
* Says purchase will be carried out with effect from January 31, 2016
* The purchase price is 21 million Swedish crowns ($2.52 million), half of which was paid in cash at take-over date
* The remaining price will be paid in cash in December 2016 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.3208 Swedish crowns)
* Chung Chi Shing has been re-designated from non-executive director to executive director of company