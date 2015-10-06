Oct 6 Aktia Bank Abp :

* Completes acquisition of own shares

* Purchased 120,000 of its own series A shares at average price of about 10.87 euros ($12.19) per share during period from Aug. 27 to Oct. 5

* Total price of acquisition of shares was 1,311,411.71 euros

