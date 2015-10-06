Oct 6 Obducat AB :

* Receives order from Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) in Korea

* Order value amounts to 3.3 million Swedish crowns ($396,796.77)

* Says EITRE system is planned to be delivered to DGIST Institute during January 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3166 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)