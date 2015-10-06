Oct 6 MBF Group SA :

* Its unit Vabun SA signs deal with Blysk Sp. z o.o. for the trade cooperation in promotion, sale and support in distribution of cosmetics produced by Vabun

* Blysk Sp. z o.o. is owner of Drogerie Polskie retail network