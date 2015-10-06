Oct 6 IBSM SA :

* Files motion to the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) for suspension of trading of its shares between Oct. 15 and Oct. 27 due to its shares consolidation proceedings

* After consolidation the company will have 349,274 shares registered with nominal value of 200 zlotys each instead of 13,970,960 shares with nominal value of 5 zlotys each