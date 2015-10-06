BRIEF-Narayana Hrudayalaya unit partners with Dharamshila Cancer Foundation & Research Centre
* Says Narayana Hrudayalaya surgical hospital to partner with Dharamshila Cancer Foundation & Research Centre
Oct 6 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Says the recruitment of patients with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) for Serendex's phase II clinical trial - GI HOPE - will commence November
* The trial is expected to span a period of two years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Narayana Hrudayalaya surgical hospital to partner with Dharamshila Cancer Foundation & Research Centre
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 0.4 per share to shareholders for 2016