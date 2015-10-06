BRIEF-Kingboard chemical updates on cash offer by Excel First Investments to kingboard Copper Foil
* Refers to cash offer by religare capital markets corporate finance for all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares of kingboard copper foil
* Refers to cash offer by religare capital markets corporate finance for all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares of kingboard copper foil
LONDON, March 31 Britain said on Friday it had launched an investigation into suspected tax evasion and money-laundering by an unnamed "global financial institution" and some of its employees.