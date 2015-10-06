BRIEF-Dena Bank cuts MCLR by 5 basis points for overnight, one month and 3 month tenors

* Says reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points for overnight, one month and 3 month tenors from 1st April, 2017 Source text: [Dena Bank, India's trusted family bank has reduced Marginal Cost Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points for overnight, one month and 3 month tenors from 1st April, 2017]