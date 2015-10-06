BRIEF-Superloop Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding a strategic acquisition
Oct 6 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :
* Its unit Domodi Sp. z o.o. signs three deals to acquire 100 percent of Allani Sp. z o.o.
* Its unit to buy from Protos Venture Capital Sp. z o.o. SPV SP.K., Hedgehog Sp. z o.o. S.K.A, Ataraxy Ventures Ltd from Cyprus and Intsol Capital Ltd from Cyprus, a 78.4 percent stake in Allani for 10.3 million zlotys ($2.7 million)
* Its unit to buy from Mateusz Romanowski 20.3 percent of Allani for 1 million zlotys plus bonuses
* Its unit to buy from Kamil Kopka 1.27 percent of Allani for 69,000 zlotys plus bonuses
* Allani is an owner and operator of web pages allani.pl and allani.com.br
* Transaction aims to strengthen company's position in apparel e-commerce market

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7793 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* At request of company, trading in shares of company on stock exchange will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 31 March 2017