BRIEF-Allgeier: German Ciber companies file for insolvency
* Said on Thursday German Ciber companies file insolvency petition with the District Court of Cologne
Oct 6 Martinsa Fadesa SA :
* Liquidation plan presented on May 12 is accepted by judge
In relation to debt restructuring notice has published for filing of a petition with bankruptcy court under chapter 15 of title 11 of united states code