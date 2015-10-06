BRIEF-Megaport says it signed a new employment agreement with Vincent English
* Signed a new employment agreement with Vincent English who will be appointed as chief executive officer
Oct 6 Alcatel-Lucent :
* Alcatel-Lucent to retain undersea cables unit as wholly-owned subsidiary
* Alcatel-Lucent to retain undersea cables unit as wholly-owned subsidiary

* Retaining Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks (ASN) has no impact on Alcatel-Lucent's intention to complete its proposed combination with Nokia
* Koh Siew Shern appointed executive director