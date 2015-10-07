Oct 7 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd

* Altron's revenue for period decreased by 7 pct to R13.3 billion

* Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 69 pct to R241 million

* Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended Aug. 31, 2015 declined to a loss of 64 cents from profit of 72 cents posted in prior corresponding period

* Basic earnings per share (EPS) reduced to a loss of 151 cents versus profit of 58 cents reported in prior corresponding period

* Loss from discontinued operations of R378 million compared to a loss of R34 million in previous corresponding period

* Has identified certain material assets, particularly in group's manufacturing operations, where equity partnerships with global industry players, outright disposal or closure is being considered

* Group's three head offices will be consolidated into one by year-end

* Proceeds from sale of aforementioned assets as well as altech autopage subscribers will be applied towards reducing group's borrowings

* For remainder of year, conditions are expected to remain challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)