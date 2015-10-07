Oct 7 Innofactor Plc :

* Signed an agreement, which enables Innofactor to raise a 6-year bank loan (senior bank loan) of 3.2 million euros ($3.6 million) in order to redeem the hybrid bond

* Bond has no due date, but company has right to redeem it in Feb. 2016, before rate increases to 12 pct

* Says loan will decrease Innofactor's financing costs significantly compared to current hybrid loan Source text for Eikon:

