Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 7 Innofactor Plc :
* Signed an agreement, which enables Innofactor to raise a 6-year bank loan (senior bank loan) of 3.2 million euros ($3.6 million) in order to redeem the hybrid bond
* Bond has no due date, but company has right to redeem it in Feb. 2016, before rate increases to 12 pct
* Says loan will decrease Innofactor's financing costs significantly compared to current hybrid loan Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order