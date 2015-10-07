BRIEF-Ardian sells 10 pct stake in Spain's CLH to CVC Capital Partners
* Private investment company Ardian says it has reached an agreement with CVC Capital Partners to sell a 10% stake in CLH, a leading Spanish oil transport and storage company
Oct 7 Fabege AB :
* Has jointly with SEB, Nya Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB (Nya SFF) developed a Green Framework for the company's MTN programme
* With Green Framework in place, Nya SFF can issue Green Bonds
LONDON, April 3 The head of corporate and investment banking at Dubai's Mashreq is leaving to become chief executive of a rival bank, sources told Reuters on Monday.