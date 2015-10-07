BRIEF-Respiratorius: FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation for VAL001
* SAYS HAS BEEN GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) FOR VALPROIC ACID FOR THE TREATMENT OF DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA
Oct 7 Probiodrug AG :
* Signs agreement with Rentschler for manufacture of its pGlu-Abeta targeting antibody PBD-C06
* Contract with German based biopharma manufacturer for clinical trials in patients with Alzheimer's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS HAS BEEN GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) FOR VALPROIC ACID FOR THE TREATMENT OF DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA
* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd- received a formal notice of intention to grant for a patent covering a key method of treatment from European patent office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: