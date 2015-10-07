BRIEF-Respiratorius: FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation for VAL001
* SAYS HAS BEEN GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) FOR VALPROIC ACID FOR THE TREATMENT OF DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA
Oct 7 Biotie Therapies Oyj :
* Resolved to issue 106,088,336 shares ("treasury shares") to company itself without consideration
* Treasury shares are of same class as existing shares in company.
* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd- received a formal notice of intention to grant for a patent covering a key method of treatment from European patent office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: