Oct 7 Tethys Petroleum Ltd :

* Withdrawal of proposed offer by Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc

* Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc has withdrawn its proposed offer that was previously announced on Sept. 23, 2015

* Offer was to acquire entire issued share capital of Tethys together with a proposed $20 mln interim funding transaction