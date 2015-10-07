BRIEF-Ardian sells 10 pct stake in Spain's CLH to CVC Capital Partners
* Private investment company Ardian says it has reached an agreement with CVC Capital Partners to sell a 10% stake in CLH, a leading Spanish oil transport and storage company
Oct 7 Tethys Petroleum Ltd :
* Withdrawal of proposed offer by Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc
* Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc has withdrawn its proposed offer that was previously announced on Sept. 23, 2015
* Offer was to acquire entire issued share capital of Tethys together with a proposed $20 mln interim funding transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, April 3 The head of corporate and investment banking at Dubai's Mashreq is leaving to become chief executive of a rival bank, sources told Reuters on Monday.