Oct 7 Johnston Press Plc :

* Update on cost reduction programme

* Announces an update on its digital growth strategy and cost reduction programme

* Eight small free print titles in Midlands have been closed, and three small free print titles in North Western and Southern regions have been integrated into paid titles

* Has also renegotiated a number of key contracts, including outsourcing of its in-house advertising creation team and its advertising production and software development contract