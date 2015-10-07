Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
Oct 7 Johnston Press Plc :
* Update on cost reduction programme
* Announces an update on its digital growth strategy and cost reduction programme
* Eight small free print titles in Midlands have been closed, and three small free print titles in North Western and Southern regions have been integrated into paid titles
* Has also renegotiated a number of key contracts, including outsourcing of its in-house advertising creation team and its advertising production and software development contract
* Group is expected to report a net loss for financial year ending 31 March 2017