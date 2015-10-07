BRIEF-Respiratorius: FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation for VAL001
* SAYS HAS BEEN GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) FOR VALPROIC ACID FOR THE TREATMENT OF DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA
Oct 7 Bluelinea SA :
* Reports H1 net loss of 1.0 million euros ($1.1 million)compared to a loss of 0.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss is 1.4 million euros compared to a loss of 1.1 million euros a year ago
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd- received a formal notice of intention to grant for a patent covering a key method of treatment from European patent office