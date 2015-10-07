Oct 7 Grainger Plc :

* Update on capital structure

* Confirms that yesterday S&P's Ratings Services announced it had raised its issue rating on the company's existing 275 million pounds senior secured notes

* Standard & Poor's had raised its issue rating to investment grade, 'BBB-' from 'BB+'

* S&P's re-rating is based on their "improved valuation of group's assets"

* Facility will mature in Sept. 2020 (previously March 2016) and leaves company with no further significant facility maturities until 2020.

* Signed a refinancing of its Grainger Invest Property portfolio bank facility, as planned, with existing lenders, HSBC and Santander, reducing its cost and extending its maturity

* New 150 million pounds facility replaces existing 120 million pounds facility and will represent 11 pct of total group facilities (1,367 million pounds)