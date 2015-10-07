BRIEF-Ardian sells 10 pct stake in Spain's CLH to CVC Capital Partners
* Private investment company Ardian says it has reached an agreement with CVC Capital Partners to sell a 10% stake in CLH, a leading Spanish oil transport and storage company
Oct 7 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd :
* Results of placing
* Placing raised gross proceeds of approximately 4.0 bln rand
* Total of 102,564,102 new Implats ordinary shares have been placed to a broad range of institutional investors at a price of 39.00 rand per placing share
* Issue price represents discount of 7.1 pct to closing share price on Oct. 6, 2015
LONDON, April 3 The head of corporate and investment banking at Dubai's Mashreq is leaving to become chief executive of a rival bank, sources told Reuters on Monday.