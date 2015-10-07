Oct 7 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd :

* Results of placing

* Placing raised gross proceeds of approximately 4.0 bln rand

* Total of 102,564,102 new Implats ordinary shares have been placed to a broad range of institutional investors at a price of 39.00 rand per placing share

* Issue price represents discount of 7.1 pct to closing share price on Oct. 6, 2015