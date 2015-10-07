BRIEF-Respiratorius: FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation for VAL001
* SAYS HAS BEEN GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) FOR VALPROIC ACID FOR THE TREATMENT OF DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA
Oct 7 Formycon AG :
* Global strategic partners Bioeq and Formycon initiate pivotal phase III clinical trial with their Lucentis
* Global clinical trial is designed to confirm biosimilarity with regard to safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of FYB201 versus lucentisin patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)
* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd- received a formal notice of intention to grant for a patent covering a key method of treatment from European patent office