Formycon AG

* Global strategic partners Bioeq and Formycon initiate pivotal phase III clinical trial with their Lucentis

Global clinical trial is designed to confirm biosimilarity with regard to safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of FYB201 versus lucentis in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)