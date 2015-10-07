Oct 7 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Launches call for inputs on competition in mortgage sector

* Call for inputs provides an opportunity for interested parties to help FCA identify potential areas where competition may not be working well and could be improved

* Call for inputs will close on Dec. 18, 2015

* Outline of responses received and confirmation of whether they intend to take any further action will be set out in statement, to be published in Q1 2016 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)