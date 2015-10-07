BRIEF-Ardian sells 10 pct stake in Spain's CLH to CVC Capital Partners
* Private investment company Ardian says it has reached an agreement with CVC Capital Partners to sell a 10% stake in CLH, a leading Spanish oil transport and storage company
Oct 7 Rolls-royce Plc
* Rolls-Royce Plc issues US bonds
* Notes will be issued by Rolls-Royce Plc and guaranteed by Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
* Issue is scheduled to close on October 14, 2015, subject to customary conditions
* Successfully priced a U.S. Dollar-Denominated issue of notes raising gross proceeds of approximately $1,498,740,000
* Transaction consists of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.375 pct notes due 2020
* Royce - also consists of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.625 pct notes due 2025 and is debut issuance for Rolls-Royce Group in this market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [RROYC.UL RR.L]
LONDON, April 3 The head of corporate and investment banking at Dubai's Mashreq is leaving to become chief executive of a rival bank, sources told Reuters on Monday.