Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
Oct 7 Lagardere SCA :
* Says Google and Lagardere Active sign long term strategic partnership
* Partnership aims to give access to Lagardere Active content through Google platforms Source text: bit.ly/1j72ABP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments and grow the division.