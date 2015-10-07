Oct 7 Bioorganic Research and Services SA (Bionaturis) :

* Signs intention letter with Inveready Biotech II SCR SA to buy its unit

* To acquire Inveready unit valued at 1.6 million euros ($1.80 million) through stock swap operation

Source text: bit.ly/1MdUJ14

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)