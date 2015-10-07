BRIEF-China Best Group says Tan Xiangdong has resigned as chairman
* Resignation Of Chairman And Executive Director And Chairman Of Executive Committee
Oct 7 Chime Communications Plc
* Financial conduct authority temporarily suspends co's shares from 7/10/2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Resignation Of Chairman And Executive Director And Chairman Of Executive Committee
LONDON, April 3 Credit card firms will have to do more to help struggling customers repay their debts, including the suspension of cards under proposals published by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Monday.