(Corrects headline to say Diageo buys, not sells interest in GGBL)

Oct 7 Diageo Plc :

* Acquisition by Diageo of Heineken's 20 pct shareholding in Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) which will increase Diageo's shareholding in GGBL to 72.42 pct

* Payment to Diageo will be substantially settled today and will be used to reduce borrowings

* Sells interest in Desnoes & Geddes and in Guinness Anchor Berhad to Heineken and acquires additional shares in Guinness Ghana Breweries

* Net cash consideration receivable for transaction is $780.5 million (approximately £515 million).

* Transaction will result in an exceptional profit on disposal of approximately £440 million after tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: