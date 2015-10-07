Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
Oct 7 Mediacap SA :
* Signs a conditional agreement with a private investor to buy 588 shares or 24.5 percent stake in The Digitals Sp. z o.o.
* After the transaction the company will be sole partner of The Digitals
* The condition for the completion of the transaction is the sale by The Digitals of 459 shares in EDGE Technology Sp. z o.o. to the private investor and acquisition by the private investor of 80 new shares in EDGE Technology's capital increase
* Under the condition for the completion of the transaction, the private investor is to reach 49 percent stake in EDGE Technology
* EDGE Technology Sp. z o.o. is unit of The Digitals Sp. z o.o.
* The conditions of the transaction should be fulfilled by Oct. 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
* Group is expected to report a net loss for financial year ending 31 March 2017