Oct 7 Mediacap SA :

* Signs a conditional agreement with a private investor to buy 588 shares or 24.5 percent stake in The Digitals Sp. z o.o.

* After the transaction the company will be sole partner of The Digitals

* The condition for the completion of the transaction is the sale by The Digitals of 459 shares in EDGE Technology Sp. z o.o. to the private investor and acquisition by the private investor of 80 new shares in EDGE Technology's capital increase

* Under the condition for the completion of the transaction, the private investor is to reach 49 percent stake in EDGE Technology

* EDGE Technology Sp. z o.o. is unit of The Digitals Sp. z o.o.

* The conditions of the transaction should be fulfilled by Oct. 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)