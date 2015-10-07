Oct 7 Verbund AG

* Announces its invitation, subject to invitation and distribution restrictions referred to in tender invitation memorandum, to all noteholders to tender their 840,000,000 euro 4.75 per cent notes due 2019 (isin xs0439828269 - "notes") for purchase by company for cash up to a maximum aggregate purchase price of up to 300,000,000 euros

* Period for tendering notes begins on 07.10.2015, and will expire at 4.00 p.m. Frankfurt time on 15.10.2015

* Rationale of invitation for company is to perform active liability management