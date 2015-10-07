Vitol's 2016 profit rises 25 pct - FT
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Oct 7 Alumil Aluminium Industry SA :
* Says its Alumil YU Industry unit acquired 51 percent of Aluyu AG for 46,789 euros ($52,717.17)
* Says Aluyu AG is an aluminium company based in Switzerland, acquisition not to influence the group's results
Source text: bit.ly/1jcOAXZ
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.