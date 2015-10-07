BRIEF-Fiducian acquires further $37m in funds under advice
* Fiducian acquires further $37m in funds under advice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 7 Egnsinvest Ejendomme Tyskland A/S :
* Expects Q3 EBVAT about 2.4 million Danish crowns ($360,000)
* Maintains 2015 EBVAT outlook of 9.5 million - 10.0 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6288 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fiducian acquires further $37m in funds under advice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TCC assets and frasers centrepoint limited will jointly develop 104 rai in bangkok