Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 7 Amper SA :
* Signs credit line agreement with Fore Multi Strategy Master Fund for $10 million (8.9 million euros) due in June 2016
* Says Fore Research Management LP of Fore Multi Strategy Master Fund owns 4.5 percent stake in Amper and holds over 50 percent of its convertible debt
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (1 euro = $1.1259) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order