Oct 7 BB Biotech AG :

* In Q3 a loss of 575 million Swiss francs (loss $592 million)(profit of 483 million Swiss francs in corresponding period of previous year) was incurred

* Reports for nine months period ended Sept. 30, 2015 a profit of 141 million Swiss francs (744 million Swiss francs in corresponding period of previous year)