BRIEF-Chemed Corp CEO Kevin Mcnamara's 2016 compensation $6.5 mln
Chemed corp - ceo kevin mcnamara's total compensation for 2016 was $6.5 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - sec filing
Oct 8 Lifewatch AG :
Antoine Hubert has informed company that he will not be available for re-election to board of directors at next annual general meeting to be held on April 15, 2016
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds