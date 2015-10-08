BRIEF-Chemed Corp CEO Kevin Mcnamara's 2016 compensation $6.5 mln
Chemed corp - ceo kevin mcnamara's total compensation for 2016 was $6.5 million versus $7.4 million in 2015
Oct 8 UCB SA :
* Announces positive results of a phase 3 non-inferiority study designed to compare efficacy and safety of lacosamide to carbamazepine-cr
Says submission to EU regulatory authority is planned for H1 2016
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds