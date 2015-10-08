BRIEF-Chemed Corp CEO Kevin Mcnamara's 2016 compensation $6.5 mln
* Chemed corp - ceo kevin mcnamara's total compensation for 2016 was $6.5 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 8 Sanofi SA :
* Treatment effects maintained over five years in majority of patients with relapsing remitting Multiple Sclerosis who received Genzyme's Lemtrada (alemtuzumab) in clinical trials Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chemed corp - ceo kevin mcnamara's total compensation for 2016 was $6.5 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds