BRIEF-Chemed Corp CEO Kevin Mcnamara's 2016 compensation $6.5 mln
* Chemed corp - ceo kevin mcnamara's total compensation for 2016 was $6.5 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 8 Novartis Ag
* Says : long-term efficacy of gilenya reinforced by new 'no evidence of disease activity' (neda-4) analysis in ms patients over seven years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Chemed corp - ceo kevin mcnamara's total compensation for 2016 was $6.5 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds