Oct 8 Gerresheimer Ag

* Q3 adjusted net income increases by 28.3% to eur 29.2m

* Perating cash flow up by eur 58.6m to eur 104.5m in q1-q3

* Says guidance reiterated for financial year 2015

* Acquisition of Centor completed

* Outlook for 2015 includes neither centor acquisition nor potential closing of sale of glass tubing business before 2015 financial year-end

* Regarding adjusted EBITDA, group expects an increase in a target corridor of between eur 255m and eur 265m

* In the financial years 2016-2018 annual organic revenue growth is expected to average 4% to 5% (including centor, excluding glass tubing business)

* Q3 revenues up 6.2% to eur 344.0m, 3.1% on organic basis

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA rises 9.5% to eur 68.0m

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share climb to eur 0.85

* Reuters poll average for gerresheimer q3 sales was 344 million eur, adjusted ebitda 67.8 million, net income 18 million

* Gerresheimer continues to expect organic revenue growth of 1% to 3%

* Regarding adjusted ebitda margin, group has set a target of approximately 22% for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: