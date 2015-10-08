Oct 8 GVC Holdings Plc :

* Trading update for nine months to 30 September 2015

* Net gaming revenue for nine months to 30 september 2015 was 11 per cent. Higher than same period in 2014 averaging eur 670k per day

* Net revenue from gaming grew by 18 percent to an average of eur 356k per day (2014: eur 302k per day)

* Dividends declared so far this year amount to 56 eur cents per share

