BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
Oct 8 Tullow Oil Plc
* Onal agreement with government of gabon
* Has been granted licence extensions in onal complex fields until 2034 and has gained access to two small oil discoveries made within ezanga block in 2014.
* Reached agreement with government of gabon over its licences in onal complex fields.
* Has regained its 7.5% stake in onal complex producing fields and ezanga block (formerly omoueyi exploration block).
* Successful conclusion of this matter allows tullow to maintain full year production guidance for west africa at 66,000-70,000 barrels of oil per day.
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.