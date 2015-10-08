Oct 8 Tullow Oil Plc

* Onal agreement with government of gabon

* Has been granted licence extensions in onal complex fields until 2034 and has gained access to two small oil discoveries made within ezanga block in 2014.

* Reached agreement with government of gabon over its licences in onal complex fields.

* Has regained its 7.5% stake in onal complex producing fields and ezanga block (formerly omoueyi exploration block).

* Successful conclusion of this matter allows tullow to maintain full year production guidance for west africa at 66,000-70,000 barrels of oil per day. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)