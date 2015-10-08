Oct 8 Eurasia Drilling :

* Announces it has received an offer for a potential merger with intention to take company private;

* Says the board of directors received the merger proposal from certain management and core shareholders this morning which included an offer consideration of $10.00 per share;

* Says formed a special committee which will make their recommendation to the board to accept or reject the proposal. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)