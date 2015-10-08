Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 8 Evolution Gaming Group publ AB :
* Launches Live Casino for Casumo
* Has signed deal to offer full line-up of Live Casino games for Casumo.com
* Casumo is one of biggest and fastest growing operators in Northern Europe and also recently entered regulated UK market
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order